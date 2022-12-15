Parent-teacher coordination meet held

KHONSA, 14 Dec: A parent-teacher coordination meeting was convened by Longo CO Ripi Doni at govt. secondary school, Kapu in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Doni urged the parents and teachers to maintain a cordial relation to create a friendly environment in the teaching-learning process. The CO advised the students to follow up the classroom activities during their home studies.

Dini assured a reward Rs. 5000 each to the class X students of the school who would secure 79 percent and above marks in the CBSE annual examination-2023.

DDSE Hortum Loyi, who chaired the meeting, highlighted on various schemes and facilities under education department, like midday meal and Vidhya schemes, textbooks, uniforms, school infrastructures and health and hygiene schemes for girl students being provided by the state and the central governments to enhance the quality of education. He advised the students to open bank accounts mandatory on or before January, 2023 to avail the benefits of the schemes.

During the meeting, various issues, like opening of students’ bank account, Aadhaar card updation, students’ attendance, class 10 pre-board examination and other issues related to development of the school were discussed.

The school’s headmaster Khangkho Ngobang, the DDSE’s academic cell in-charge Ganjam Atoa and CRC coordinator Wangtop Thinra also spoke. (DIPRO)