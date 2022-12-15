NABARD CGM lays foundation stone for rural haat at Medo

WAKRO, 14 Dec: NABARD chief general manager Devasis Padhi laid the foundation stone for construction of a rural haat (market shed) at Medo here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

The rural haat project has been funded by NABARD’s regional office in Itanagar and it will be implemented by NGO Kalong-Kapili.

Speaking on the occasion, Padhi highlighted the importance of rural haats to sell vegetable and agriculture and horticulture produces of the local farmers.

NABARD GM Partho Saha said that the rural haat will be very beneficial for the farmers of Medo. He urged the project implementing agency for early completion of the project.

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, Kalong-Kapili deputy director Binoy Das also spoke.

Later, the NABARD CGM and GM visited the rural mart sanctioned to SHGs at Wakro and Tengapani.