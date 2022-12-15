Khandu flags off all-women biking expedition

PASIGHAT, 14 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday flagged off the ‘Explore Beyond’ women biking expedition 2022 from Pasighat in East Siang district. Four women bikers will be riding Ducati bikes and explore the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

The expedition is a collaboration of state’s tourism department with Ducati India to promote the unique and diverse culture, tradition, cuisine and beauty of the state along with the state’s huge potential in adventure sports. The expedition will also promote women safety, empowerment and the concept of solo women travel in the state.

Speaking after the flag off ceremony, Khandu welcomed the riders and Ducati India to Arunachal Pradesh and expressed optimism that the event will open up a new vista of adventure tourism in the state.

He congratulated the riders on becoming the first official tourists to venture into Arunachal’s eastern-most districts – Tirap, Changlang and Longding – after the three districts were opened up for tourism in recent times.

“It is a moment of pride for us not only to be able to open up new tourism terrains but also promote women empowerment and safety for solo travelers within the state. I am sure this expedition would boost tourism and put Arunachal on the world’s tourism map,” Khandu said.

He hoped that the riders along with the supporting team from Ducati India would savour the diversity and hospitality of the people they would meet on the ride.

“We want people to know more about our state and welcome them to experience the enchanting beauty, culture, cuisine and adventure the state offers. Through the bike expedition, we will project our state’s natural beauty and its rich culture to the whole country and the world,” he said.

Khandu thanked the Ducati India team and its MD Bipul Chandra for coming to Arunachal Pradesh with their superbikes and organizing the event. He assured that more similar events would be organized in the state in a larger scale.

The all-women team of riders consisting of famous bikers and influencers Candida Louis, Maral Yazarloo, Kalyani Potekar and Tenzin Metoh will cover Rima village, Miao, Namdapha, Namsai and Mayudia during the 4-day expedition that will culminate at Bomjir during the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music.

MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering, tourism director Abu Tayeng and officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion. (CMO)