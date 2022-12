TENGA, 14 Dec: Sixteen houses, eight shops and six godowns have been gutted in a devastating fire in Tenga market at around 1 am on Wednesday in West Kameng district. However, there is no report of any casualty during the fire incident.

Deputy commissioner Karma Leki in presence of Singchung ADC Mokar Riba and other administrative officers provided immediate relief assistance to approximately 25 fire affected families on the same day. (DIPRO)