KVK organizes field day prog. at Kupurijo

DAPORIJO, 14 Dec: Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organized a field day programme at Kupurijo village on Tuesday last, during which it introduced a new variety of groundnut called ‘Dharini’ to the villagers.

During the programme, agronomy scientist Arvind Pratap demonstrated the better performance of Dharini variety of groundnut and explained about the advantages of cultivating the nut in the village.

KVK senior scientist and head Dr. Simanta Kumar Kalita spoke on the benefits of groundnut and encouraged them to adopt Dharini variety for higher production, yield and income.

Among others, plant protection scientist Nani Yampi, home science scientists Gyati Yakang and agricultural extension specialist Dr. Habung Ali also participated in the programme.