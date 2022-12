TUTING, 14 Dec: Upper Siang district administration conducted 10th Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 (SAD) camp at remote Angging village in Palling administrative circle under Tuting sub-division on Wednesday.

Besides the district administration, various departments and SBI, Apex Bank participated in the camp to provide benefit of government schemes at the door step of the people.

A total of five SAD 2.0 camps were conducted under Tuting sub-division so far. (DIPRO)