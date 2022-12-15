APSLSA member secy. inspects district jail

TEZU, 14 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary Yomge Ado inspected the district jail here on Wednesday to take stock of the facilities for improving the living conditions of the inmates.

The officer was accompanied by deputy superintendent of jail R. Olley, assistant jailor Taw Tagu, chief warden Maya Tayo besides legal aid functionaries Yamin Talong, Nyaken Ado and para legal volunteers (PLVs) of District Legal Services Authority, Lohit.

During inspection of the women cell, medical ward, kitchen, UTP cell and convict cell, the APSLSA member secretary enquired about the condition of jail inmates languishing in the district jail and apprised them of free legal aid/services by the legal services institutions. He also interacted with the inmates and took stock of various facilities.

Later, a meeting was held with the jail authority to ensure that every prisoner is provided timely free legal aid as mandated under National Legal Services Authority’s (NALSA) free and competent legal services schemes and regulations under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

Presently, a total of 81 inmates with 18 UTPs and 63 convicts including a woman are lodged in the district jail, an APSLSA release informed.