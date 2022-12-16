DTFI reviews RI status in Tirap

KHONSA, 15 Dec: The Tirap District Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) reviewed the status of the routine immunisation (RI) and Covid-19 vaccination during a meeting here on Thursday.

The DTFI members also reviewed the preparations for the launch of the fractional inactivated polio vaccine (fiPV)-3rd dose in January next and the MR campaign for elimination of measles Rubella.

Addressing the review meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga appealed to the medical team to “give preference in treatment to those who can’t go out of the district for treatment without delay.”

Among others, DMO Dr N Lowang, WCD DD H Bangsia and DRCHO Dr T Gao attended the meeting.