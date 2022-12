KITPI, 15 Dec: Thirty-five villagers benefitted from an awareness programme on natural farming, organised by the Tawang KVK at Kitpi village on Thursday.

Agronomy scientist Chandra Kumar Singh informed the farmers about the process of preparing beejamrit, jeevamrir, ghan-jeevamrit, brahmaster, and neemaster agnistar, and their uses, the KVK informed in a release.