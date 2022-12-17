Coaching camp for para sportspersons

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal organised a preparatory coaching camp at the Donyi Polo School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here on Friday for para sportspersons to select athletes for the upcoming national senior, junior and sub-junior para athlete championships, which are scheduled to be held in Gujarat in February next year.

Thirty athletes have been selected for the second and final selection trial, which will be held at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in January, 2023.

The coaching camp was attended by active para sportspersons, medal winners of the State Paralympic Games-2022, and individual medal winners of various other sports events.