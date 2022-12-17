Singla takes stock of sainik school

PASIGHAT, 16 Dec: Education Commissioner Padmini Singla on Thursday visited the sainik school (SS) in Niglok in East Siang district and took stock of its development.

Accompanied by SS Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, the commissioner inspected the library, the cadets’ mess, the MI room, the girls’ hostel, four boys’ hostels, eight classrooms, 12 one-BHK and 24 four two-BHK residential staff quarters, and two detached toilet blocks.

Singla also interacted with the cadets and advised them to work hard to excel in life and bring laurels to the state. (DIPRO)