CoSAAP demands restoration of OPS

DIMAPUR, 16 Dec: Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) secretary-general Gonya Riba, representing the regular employees of the Arunachal government, demanded “complete scrapping of the national pension system and immediate restoration of the old pension system (OPS) for regular state government employees of the Northeast states.”

He said this during the 13th Northeast States Government Employees’ & Teachers’ United Forum executive meeting, organised here in Nagaland by the Confederation of All Nagaland State Service Employees’ Association from 12-13 December.

Four delegates of the CoSAAP, comprising Riba, CoSAAP social service secretary Marpak Kadu, assistant secretary (office administration) Kipa Nakup, and co-spokesperson Hibu Gambo attended the meeting, along with representatives from all the Northeast states.

The house resolved to “pressurise the central government for immediate refilling of Provident Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA),” and demanded immediate amendment of the PFRDA Act, 2013 & 2015.

The house also resolved to demand regularisation of all the contractual and contingency services and “immediate filling-up of all the vacant posts in the central and state governments.”