Animal health camp held

DECHENGTHANG, 17 Dec: Thirty farmers benefitted from an animal health camp organised here in Mechukha circle of Shi-Yomi district by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR state centre on Friday.

The farmers were apprised of the most prevalent diseases in cattle, such as FMD, and Ranikhet disease in poultry.

Veterinary extension education senior scientist Dr Doni Jini, along with animal reproduction & gynaecology scientist Dr Rahul Katiyar, animal genetics & breeding scientist Dr Rakesh Kumar, and SRF Dr N Suraj Singh educated the farmers on cattle management.

Basic veterinary medicines, vitamins and mineral supplements were distributed among the farmers for their cattle, and faecal and blood samples were collected from the cattle after the programme.