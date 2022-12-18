Prog on gender-based discrimination held

AALO, 17 Dec: As part of the ongoing national campaign on ‘Gender-based discrimination: Ending gender-based violence’, a programme was held here in West Siang district by the Ubu-Pubu Ane Cluster Level Federation on Saturday.

Prior to the programme, which was facilitated by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) Aalo block mission management unit, a rally was taken out from Old Market to Gumin Kiin here by women from all walks of life.

During the programme, DMO Dr Dubom Bagra elaborated on gender discrimination, gender equality, and health and education of women, while SDO Mabi Taipodia spoke on gender equality.

CDPO Bahi Koyu dwelt on the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, child marriage, and “women’s welfare schemes and programmes undertaken by the government, like district hub for women empowerment, Nari Shakti Puraskar, etc.”

Former APSCW chairperson Jarjum Ete, who also attended the programme, spoke about gender discrimination, and highlighted “the scopes of the ArSRLM.” She said also that “equality of males and females should be traditionally accepted.”

West Siang ZPC Babom Romin urged the public to “avoid the practice of discrimination,” and encouraged the women to “participate equally with men in every developmental activity.”

He added that the state government is “giving its best effort to reduce all kinds of discrimination.”

Among others, members of women SHGs participated in the programme.

The national campaign, which began on 24 November, will conclude on 23 December. (DIPRO)