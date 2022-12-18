HoDs should remain updated: DC

DAPORIJO, 17 Dec: “The heads of departments (HoD) should keep themselves updated about the status of the schemes and projects being implemented by their departments,” Upper Subansiri DC (i/c) Tajum Ronya said, chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Saturday.

The DC also requested all the HoDs to attend DLMC meetings without fail, “since it is equally informative and important.”

DPO Tapak Rakmi also spoke.

Officials of the executing agencies made presentations and submitted their report cards to the DPO during the meeting. (DIPRO)