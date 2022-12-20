3 wrestlers from Arunachal to participate in natl c’ship

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: Three wrestlers from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by their coach, left here on Sunday for Andhra Pradesh to participate in the 2022 Senior Men Freestyle, Greco Roman Style & Women National Wrestling Championships, to be held at Visakhapatnam there from 21-23 December.

The athletes are Dada Riba, Janwang Khimhun and Mirem Tayeng.

While Riba will compete in the 55 kg Greco Roman event, Khimhun and Tayeng will participate in the 79 kg and 86 kg freestyle event, respectively.

They were selected based on their performance in the 2nd North East Olympic Games, which was held in Shillong, Meghalaya, last month.

A Malemnganba Meitei and Dari Lokam are the coach and the manager, respectively.