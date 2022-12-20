Training prog on GPDP preparation starts

TAWANG, 19 Dec: A three-day training programme on ‘Preparation of thematic gram panchayat development plan (GPDP), based on nine themes of localisation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) for Tawang district’, being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (SIRD&PR), in collaboration with the district administration, began here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, who inaugurated the programme in the presence of District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO) Tenzin Jambey, HoDs, and panchayat leaders, stressed on the importance of SDGs, and informed that “the SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”

“All stakeholders will have to work in unison to achieve all 17 goals,” he said, and called for “proper planning and convergence of central and state government schemes for preparation of development plans.”

He said that contribution of the panchayat members is of prime importance for achieving the targets under the SDGs.

“We need to work hard and explore various innovative projects of revenue generation for sustainability in the long run,” the DC added.

He also called for “mandatory registration under Ayushman Bharat Health Account.”

SIRD&PR Assistant Director Dr Mihin Lali apprised the participants of the nine themes of localisation of SDGs, “which are all interlinked, listed by the union panchayati raj ministry.”

Informing that the ministry has already issued guidelines “for preparation of thematic GPDP,” Lali said: “This year onwards, the main objectives of GPDP have to be based on various themes under the localisation of SDGs.”

“Each gram panchayat has to select at least one theme and a maximum of three themes, and the GPDP should be prepared in such a way that the implementation target should focus on the selected themes,” he said.

The DPDO on his part emphasised on “active participation and coordination of all gram panchayats, PRI members, SHGs and officers for successful achievement of the SDGs.”

The ADCs of Jang and Lumla, ZPM Leki Norbu, DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, DPO Choiki Dondup, panchayat members, and HoDs, among others, participated in the inaugural training programme. (DIPRO)