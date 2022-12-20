Mirem village celebrates diamond jubilee

PASIGHAT, 19 Dec: Mirem village in Ruksin subdivision of East Siang district celebrated its diamond jubilee (1947-2022) with various traditional activities from 18-19 December.

On the inaugural day, addressing the gathering, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering commended the villagers for “living peacefully and marching towards progress.”

He lauded the organising president Tagin Tatan and secretary Jorshing Moyong “for remembering the village elders and many scholars from neighbouring Assam who had contributed a lot, dedicating a glorious past to a radiant future.

“Honouring the past, we energise the future, and the present becomes a celebration,” he said.

Ering appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration and the police in eradicating the drug menace, and advised the youths to “develop healthy friendship and relationships by avoiding friends and relatives who pressure them to use substances.”

The MLA also hoisted the ceremonial flag, unveiled a football gallery in memory of late Yikar Taki, and took part in a plantation drive.

Political Joint Secretary Rajeev Takuk lauded “the efforts of Mirem village for celebrating the diamond jubilee in a grand and befitting manner.”

“The village has produced many bureaucrats, engineers, lawyers, educationists, etc, to serve the nation with a wide range of efforts aimed at conserving and safeguarding our own tradition and culture,” he said, and urged the young generation to follow the path shown by their forefathers.

“Tradition and culture define people’s behavioural tendencies in a certain society. It offers members of the society a sense of belonging and unity. People with similar cultures would be delighted to educate or discuss about their interests, occupations, trades and leisure activities,” Takuk said.

Tamat Darang and Talo Padung narrated the village’s history, while motivational speeches were delivered by Prof Atul Borgohain, Dr Gauri Shankkar Borgohain and Dhrubajyoti Borgohain from Assam.

Students of the KGBV here staged a ‘mega dance’ on the occasion. (DIPRO)