IMCLS holds public meeting on DWLS demarcation, Tiger Reserve in Dibang Valley

ANINI, 21 Dec: The Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary Society (IMCLS) under its Sub-Committee on Community Rights and Protected Area Issues (SCRPAI) organized a public meeting at Anini Community Hall here in Dibang Valley on 13 December.

In the meeting, it was decided to let authorities first address the issue of demarcation of Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary (DWLS) and only then consent for tiger reserve in Dibang Valley.

Earlier, in the meeting IMCLS SCRPAI member Aito Miwu spoke on the background of the tiger reserve issues and PCCF’s intentions. He said, “If a tiger reserve has to be declared at all cost we, as community should be taken on board and be equal party to the negotiating table along with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and state government.”

SCRPAI member Tilu Linggi explained all relevant provisions of the law including Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Act 1972, Indian Forest Act, 1927, Compensatory Afforestation Fund, 2016, and all state legislations of Arunachal Pradesh based on several recommendations of Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) and ‘in-principle’ approval given by NTCA to government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Advocate Ebo Mili spoke about Forest Rights Act, 2006 and explained its relevance in context of community rights vis-a`-vis proposal for tiger reserve. He emphasized on the relevance of consent and consultation on the gram sabha under FRA. “If people are interested in donating land for conservation why not take up the Community Conservation Areas (CCAs) just as Elopa-Etugu CCAs in Lower Dibang Valley,” he suggested.

Local leader Empi Meya, Idu Mishmi Elite Society secretary general Mon Mohan Mihu, IMCLS vice president Robert Rondo and Aroozo-Anileh ZPM Hahi Miyee also spoke.