SAD 2.0 camps in Papum Pare and Leparada

HOLLONGI, 21 Dec: A total of 29 villages of Balijan and Hollongi area benefitted from the Seva Apke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp held at the Government Middle School at Patila in Hollongi under Balijan circle in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

The camp was organized as a part of the ongoing ‘Good Governance Week.’

Deputy commissioner Sachin Rana, in his inaugural address said, “The Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 is one of the best governance practices initiated by the state government which has received accolades from the central government too.” He urged the public to avail the facilities provided by the government at their doorsteps.

“We have to use all forms of communications to ensure maximum participation of the public in the SAD 2.0 camps,” Rana said while advising all the administrative officers, PRI members and the public to spread the information about the date and venue of the camp well in advance.

He also spoke about the objectives of the ‘Good Governance Week’ and added that the “district administration will always endeavor to be public friendly.”

The Papum Pare district administration has till date conducted eight SAD camps one each at Gumto, Mengio, Silsango, Parang, Toru, Leporiang, Sagalee and Yupia and 7118 people were benefitted from these camps.

At Padi village in Dari circle of Leparada, a total of 631 beneficiaries from Padi and neighboring villages availed the services provided by 21 departments and banks during the SAD 2.0 camp.

Inaugurating the camp, Basar MLA Gokar Basar urged the villagers to take agriculture and horticulture seriously to improve rural economy without depending on outside source.

He informed that improvement of road connectivity at Leparada district will boost the overall development of the district.

MLA also urged the public to take advantage of SAD 2.0 camp.