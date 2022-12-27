Awareness prog on violation of child rights

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) recently organised an awareness programme on violation of child rights at Nafra in West Kameng district.

Addressing a gathering of women, PRI members and schoolchildren, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu exhorted them to “be aware of the constitutional laws that have been guaranteed to safeguard their honour and dignity.”

Citing examples of child exploitation elsewhere in the state, she said that “any kind of abuse should be informed to the nearest police station or the child welfare committee, so that the abusers can be booked under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.”

She assured to recommend the anganwadi workers of the Dizang anganwadi centre for a state award for their excellent management skill.

APSCPCR members Ngurang Achung and Niri Chongrowju made presentations on laws on child labour, child trafficking, the RTE Act, the POCSO Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The commission also screened short films on child labour and sexual abuse.

The APSCPCR team also visited the GHSS in Nafra, the police station, the Lower Dizang anganwadi centre in Nafra, and the Gandhi Colony anganwadi centre to inspect the various activities taken up by them.

On 22 December, the team, accompanied by the Bichom ZPM, visited the government middle school in Bichom and the anganwadi centre in Bichom-II.