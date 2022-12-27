Nature experience prog, cleanliness drive held

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Twenty people participated in a programme themed ‘Learning nature experience and cleanliness drive’, organised at the Donyi Polo waterfall here by the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s Northeast Regional Centre (GBPNIHE-NERC), in collaboration with the Art of Living’s Sri Sri Rural Development Project (SSRDP), on Monday.

The participants cleaned the entire trekking path to the waterfall, following which GBPNIHE-NERC Head Dr Devendra Kumar dwelt on the importance of biodiversity in the Arunachal Himalayas and “the menace created by the anthropogenic impact and invasive alien species in the region.”

GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist B Dr MS Sarkar spoke about the wildlife of Arunachal and the importance of conserving them.

Following this, a ‘mindfulness session’ was conducted by Vivekanand Ji from the SSRDP.

Bishal Kumar Majhi, Suraj Kumar Swain and Rupankar Rajkhowa demonstrated instruments to study wildlife and geology.