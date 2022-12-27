Goatery units distributed

TEZU, 26 Dec: The animal husbandry & veterinary (AHV) department here in Lohit district distributed 39 goatery units to the beneficiaries of the goatery scheme, here on Monday.

There are one male and five female goats per unit.

The goatery units have been distributed under the Rural Backyard Development Programme for Sheep/Goat 2021-22 – a sub-mission of the National Livestock Mission.

Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh, Tezu ZPM Balong Tindya, AHV Officer Dr Naku Taloh and AHV&DD directorate representative Dr Gyamnya B Garam were also present at the distribution programme. (DIPRO)