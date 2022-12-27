Geto Sora given grand reception

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Members of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA), along with parents, friends and relatives received ace shuttler Geto Sora at the Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi in a grand manner on Sunday.

Geto became the champion in the under 9 age category at the Top Arena Junior International Badminton Championship held at Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia, after beating Jaryl Teh of Malaysia in the final match by 21-5, 21-16 in straight sets.

Sora was later felicitated by the ASBA at the Arunachal Badminton Academy-MLA cottage, in the presence of his coach Muhamad Aras Razak, who is also the head coach of the ASBA.

Commending Sora for bringing laurels to the state, ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago said that “Geto has created a new chapter for the state and has opened door for young shuttlers at international badminton arena.”