RGU Hindi officer Gumpi Nguso Lombi receives award

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Hindi Officer Gumpi Nguso Lombi received the ‘Kavivor Prakash Dixit Smriti Lokmangal Sahitya Alangkar Award’ from Gwalior (MP)-based Hindi Sahitya Sansthan and the Purvottar Hindi Sahitya Academy for her contribution in the field of Hindi.

The award was presented to her during a two-day international seminar held in Gwalior by the two institutions. Apart from the eight Northeastern states, litterateurs, writers, poets, singers, researchers, etc, from different corners of the country and abroad participated in the seminar.

Lombi presented a research paper on the topic ‘Feminine consciousness in Galo folktales of Arunachal Pradesh’. She also presented her first book, Yapom Galo Lokkathayein.

She was among 22 awardees from across the country and abroad.

Lombi joined RGU as Hindi officer in 2012, and is the first Hindi officer from Arunachal Pradesh.

Eminent poet from Assam, Dils Lakshmindra Sinha, was honoured with the ‘Dr Shiv Barua Memorial Lokamangal Alankaran Award’ during the same event.

Sinha gave a brief account of the languages, literatures and cultures of the Northeast region, with special reference to the Bishnupriya Manipuri community and their role in the struggle for India’s independence.

Noted writers from Nepal, Mauritius and Australia also attended the event.