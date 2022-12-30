Give Kashmiris a sense of belonging

The central government has claimed that the terror incidents in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir have declined from 229 in 2021 to 123 this year so far. Also, there has been a decline in the infiltration of militants from Pakistan this year, compared with previous years, due to a robust security grid put in place by the army. No doubt, an atmosphere of relative calm has kindled new hope, best illustrated by the uninterrupted school sessions, a rarity in the recent past. The onus is now on the NDA government to consolidate the positive signals and deliver on its promises of development, jobs, elections, and empowerment.

With the delimitation process already completed, the announcement of assembly elections in J&K is eagerly awaited. A return to the democratic process holds key to the restoration of normalcy in the trouble-torn region. A sense of belonging cannot be nurtured without giving people the power to make choices, to list their grievances, to be heard. The gains from the nullification of Article 370 cannot fully materialise unless Kashmiris are made stakeholders in the development narrative. And that can only happen if J&K is able to elect its own politicians to manage its affairs. As per the roadmap unveiled by the Centre in Parliament, the assembly polls are likely to pave the way for the restoration of statehood – a longstanding demand by local residents and political parties. There should be no delay in sticking to the assurances made on the floor of the House. The more delay in holding elections and granting of statehood, the more there is a chance of instability in the region. The government should act quickly in the interest of the nation.