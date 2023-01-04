Govt committed to cleanse APPSC, written to centre for CBI investigation in other paper leakage cases: Khandu

Staff Reporter

BOLENG, 3 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that his government is committed to cleanse the corrupt system in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the state recruiting body.

“From day one I have assured people of Arunachal specially aspirants who have been deeply shattered by paper leakage that I would clean up this dirt. I think we have succeeded significantly in cleaning up so far,” said Chief Minister Khandu.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of union defense minister’s visit at Boleng on Tuesday.

On being informed that the aspirants and the students bodies are not satisfied with the progress of the investigating agencies in paper leakage scam, the Chief Minister said, “People may have their different opinions and conjectures but they should also be aware that CBI and SIC too have limitations in sharing information since matter is under investigation, they cannot share all information on public domain,” the CM added.

He stressed that every agency has to work within the frameworks of the law.

“Though I am a Chief Minister, law is above me, I also have to work within the frameworks of the law.”

CM Khandu further informed that his government has already written to the centre to allow CBI to investigate other paper leakage cases since the students bodies were demanding for it.

On seizing of the properties and assets of the accused involved in paper leakage case, Khandu said, “It is a job of the investigating agencies to evaluate the properties and assets of the accused.” He further stated that his government is committed to constitute reformed APPSC with the fresh members in the commission. He informed that the government has already advertised for recruitment of chairperson and members of the commission so that with new designed standard operating procedures, the commission may start conducting left over examinations.

“After constitution of fresh body, a new and modified SOP will be framed and all the left over examinations will be conducted soon,” the CM informed. He further asserted that ensuing exams would be free and fair with no room for unfair means.

He urged the aspirants to start preparing for the examinations.