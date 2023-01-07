AUS convocation ceremony held

NAMSAI, 6 Jan: Fifty-two gold medallists, along with two doctoral and 53 PG and UG students were awarded during the 7th convocation of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Namsai DC CR Khampa urged the university’s students to become “brand ambassadors of anti-drugs,” and thanked the AUS “for creating ample employment opportunities in the region.”

World Education Mission (WEM) president Dr Ashwani Lochan spoke about the AUS’ mission in the coming years. The WEM is the sponsoring body of the AUS.

“I am happy and encouraged to witness AUS making a global mark by reaching its global heights. The future vision for the university is coming up with various scholarships for the students with a determination to carry forward the Indian legacy of education by imparting education with a difference without forgetting its cultural and social status,” he said.

WEM trustee Gargi Lochan emphasised on organising skill development programmes “simultaneously with the DDU-GKY, where more than 100 female candidates have already been placed under the apparel trade of fashion designing.”

AUS chancellor Kamal Lochan congratulated the graduates, while AUS pro-vice chancellor (academic) Dr Krishan Gopal highlighted the university’s performance in the last decade as an education hub.

AUS registrar Divyanshu Goel also spoke.