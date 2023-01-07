NCC ADG calls on guv

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: The National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Northeastern Region Directorate’s Additional Director General (ADG), Maj Gen Gagan Deep, called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, and the two discussed promoting more NCC-related activities in the state.

The governor said that NCC programmes must be provided in schools, colleges and universities throughout Arunachal Pradesh, “particularly in Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts.”

“NCC activities will help the youths in imbibing discipline and humanism service to the people and the society. Most importantly, NCC instils the commitment to the ‘nation first’ spirit,” the governor said, and added that the state government would provide all necessary assistance through the education department for the expansion of the NCC in the state.

The ADG briefed the governor about the NCC programmes in the Northeast. (Raj Bhavan)