BJP team visits border villages

ANINI, 9 Jan: A state BJP team, led by its vice president Tarh Tarak, along with secretary Ashok Sangechoju, convener Jiram Khonjuju, Dibang Valley district BJP president Empi Miya, and others visited remote Brunli, Maliney and Acheso villages in Dibang Valley district on Monday.

The team interacted with the villagers and the ITBP personnel there, and enquired about “the security issues pertaining to any intrusion by Chinese Army in Maliney sector,” the party informed in a press release.

The team was informed that there is no network connectivity and electricity in the border area. “The road communication is very poor. The Indian Army patrolling by foot is the only way to

reach the line of control,” the party said, adding that “some of the government schemes are benefitting the villagers of the border area.”

Tarak apprised the villagers of the welfare schemes for border villages being implemented by the government.