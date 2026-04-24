PASIGHAT, 23 Apr: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), in collaboration with Daying Ering College of Teacher Education, celebrated the World Book and Copyright Day here on Thursday.

The event witnessed the participation of 84 attendees, including students from various colleges, faculty members, and members of APLS East Siang unit and the DIET.

Yago, assistant professor of English, highlighted that the day is observed to promote the joy of reading and to protect the rights of writers and publishers, while emphasising the enduring importance of books.

APLS East Siang unit president Ponung Ering Angu stated that the World Book and Copyright Day commemorates literary icons such as William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes, whose works continue to inspire generations. She elaborated the power of books as instruments of knowledge, creativity, and cultural exchange, and stressed the importance of promoting literacy through multilingualism and equitable access to reading materials.

She also underscored the significance of copyright as the legal and moral foundation that safeguards the creative rights of authors and publishers.

The programme featured a series of competitions, including poetry recitation, declamation, and talks on books and favourite literary characters. The participants enthusiastically engaged in all activities. Winners of the competitions were awarded prizes and certificates.

Faculty members and APLS members took part in a multilingual poetry recital, in alignment with the theme of the World Book Day. Among the participants were Gotin Tayeng, Mamony Moyong, Simanta Bairagi, Sangeeta Tilak, Kenzing Dai and Beauty Kena.

APLS executive member Manjulata emphasised the importance of reading and writing, and encouraged students to actively participate in such events to realise their full potential.

APLS member Zeblun Messar spoke on the significance of engaging in literary activities, and expressed gratitude to all the participants for their enthusiastic involvement. (DIPRO)