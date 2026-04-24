ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The North Eastern Council (NEC) said that it has recorded a total expenditure of Rs 1,496.78 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

The expenditure includes Rs 792.12 crore under Schemes of NEC (SoNEC) and Rs 704.66 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme – Roads (NESIDS-Roads), it said in a release.

The NEC said that during 2025-26, it has sanctioned 54 new projects (pertaining to higher education, health infrastructure, industries, agriculture & horticulture sector, tourism development, livelihood, cultural preservation projects, etc) valued at Rs 435.22 crore, the highest single-year count in the current 15th Finance Commission cycle.

In addition, 162 non-project activities, such as cultural festivals, international, national and regional seminars, workshops, awareness programmes, etc, worth Rs 24.06 crore were also sanctioned, bringing total new sanctions for Rs 459.28 crore during the financial year 2025-26, the release said.

Regarding project completion, the NEC said that in the single financial year (2025-26), 136 projects worth R s 678.85 crore were completed. It was the second highest annual completion figure in the current Finance Commission cycle, the NEC said.

Additionally, 161 non-project activities (festivals, seminars, workshops, awareness programmes, etc) worth Rs 17.28 crore were completed and closed, bringing the year’s total completions to an impressive 297 deliverables.

Under the NESIDS-Roads, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region sanctioned 64 road projects worth Rs 3,037.39 crore across all eight states during the 15th FC period, and 30 projects worth Rs 1,123.08 crore were completed. In 2025-26 alone, NESIDS-Roads expenditure touched Rs 704.66 crore, delivering critical connectivity infrastructure, including bridges over major rivers, and road upgradation projects in the Northeast region, the release said.