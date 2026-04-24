ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The state’s Department of Textiles & Handicrafts (DoTH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) at the state banquet hall here on Thursday, marking a significant milestone towards holistic development of the handicrafts sector in the state.

The MoU was signed by Textiles and Handicrafts Commissioner Mimum Tayeng and EPCH executive director Rajesh Rawat, in the presence of Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam and others.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, which includes enhancing skill development through structured capacity-building programmes, promoting product diversification aligned with global market trends, strengthening branding, packaging, and storytelling of traditional crafts, facilitating participation of artisans and entrepreneurs in national and international trade fairs, including the IHGF Delhi Fair, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities while strengthening market linkages.

Dukam commended the initiative, and expressed confidence that the partnership would play a pivotal role in empowering artisans and promoting the unique handicrafts of Arunachal Pradesh on a global platform.

Tayeng highlighted that Arunachal is endowed with a rich heritage of traditional crafts such as bamboo, cane, textiles, and tribal artefacts, which hold immense potential in both national and international markets. She said that the collaboration with the EPCH would facilitate structured interventions in capacity building, design innovation, and market access, thereby strengthening the entire value chain.

Rawat affirmed the council’s commitment to supporting the state in transforming its handicrafts sector into a sustainable and export-oriented ecosystem. He noted that focused interventions would be undertaken in areas such as product development, quality improvement, branding, packaging, and export readiness.

EPCH-NER regional convenor Jesmina Zeliang emphasised the importance of creating strong market linkages for artisans from Arunachal. She said that focused handholding support, exposure to national and international markets, and participation in platforms such as the IHGF Delhi Fair would play a crucial role in making artisans export-ready and globally competitive.

Textiles & Handicrafts Director Dorjee Phuntso described the occasion as a historic step towards strengthening the handicrafts ecosystem in Arunachal. (DIPR)