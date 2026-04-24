ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The state government has announced plans to develop the Subansiri Lower pondage into a world-class mountain-cum-river immersive tourism hub, integrating ecotourism, adventure, culture, and sustainable livelihoods.

The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP), the largest hydroelectric project in India, located on the Subansiri river, is expected to be fully commissioned by December 2026, with four units already operational. The pondage created by this landmark project is being envisioned as a unique opportunity to build a high-value tourism ecosystem within one of the country’s most biodiverse river corridors.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking support from the Government of India for the development of the project.

He has also sought technical collaboration from key central ministries, including Tourism, Power, Jal Shakti, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Development of North Eastern Region, advocating a whole-of-government approach to realise the vision.

As per the proposal, the tourism development plan seeks to combine multiple components, including ecotourism and nature-based experiences, adventure tourism and water sports, cultural and heritage tourism, inland fisheries and livelihood generation,and luxury river cruises and marine-based activities.

The initiative aims to establish a holistic, sustainable tourism model, drawing inspiration from globally renowned destinations such as Phewa Lake in Nepal, Kaeng Krachan in Thailand, Lake Como and the Dolomite lake circuits in Italy, and Milford Sound in New Zealand.

Khandu has emphasised that local and tribal communities will be at the core of the project, serving as primary stakeholders, beneficiaries, and custodians of the region’s cultural and ecological heritage.

The project is expected to generate over 2,500 employment opportunities in its steady state, particularly benefiting local youths, while targeting over 1.5 lakh annual tourists in the medium term. This is expected to significantly boost sustainable livelihoods and strengthen the state’s tourism-driven economy.

In the first phase, the government will engage leading design and planning agencies to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), including financial estimates and implementation frameworks, in consultation with local communities.

The initiative is being seen as a transformational opportunity to leverage hydropower infrastructure for sustainable tourism development, while promoting Arunachal as a high-value destination on the national and global tourism map.

It may be noted that on 28 March, Khandu, along with colleagues and officials undertook a high-speed river journey spanning approximately 45 kilometres along the Subansiri river, from the SLHEP site in Dollungmukh to the Kamle-Subansiri confluence.

He had then termed the ‘expedition’ part of a broader effort to integrate hydropower development with tourism potential in the state. (CM’s PR Cell)