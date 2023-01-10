Skill development mela held

TAWANG, 9 Jan: More than 80 unemployed educated youths, school/college dropouts and unskilled youths participated in a ‘skill mela-cum-skill development sensitisation & awareness mela’ organised by the Tawang district industries centre here on Monday.

EAC Choiki Dondup, who inaugurated the mela, encouraged the youths to “come forward and upgrade their skills and avail benefits of government schemes for self employment.” He highlighted the DDUSY and other government schemes.

Tawang DDI Tsering Drema spoke on the benefits of skill development training. She informed that “many youths are already engaged after completing skill development training, and earning good income,” but added that “the income will depend on expertise and experience of a candidate.”

Among others, Tawang DHO Saifur Rehman, CDPO Dondup Pema, and ADTH Dorjee Pema also spoke. (DIPRO)