Training prog on bakery, food processing

INNAO, 9 Jan: Thirty members from different SHGs formed under the NERCORMP are attending a 15-day training programme on bakery and food processing, which commenced here in Changlang district on Monday.

The training programme, sponsored by the NABARD’s regional office in Itanagar, is being implemented by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS).

The SHG members will be trained in preparing different bakery products like cake, bread, bun, patties, cookies, etc, along with proper method of packaging and selling the products in the markets.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy, CCRMS district project director Nanju Simai Tithak, the SBI’s Diyun Branch Manager Olson Tamut, and Liberty General Insurance Ltd cluster manager (operations) Manoj Paul attended the launch programme.