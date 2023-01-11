R-Day tableau based on prospects of tourism in Arunachal, clarifies IPR dept

ITANAGAR, 10 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh’ tableau during this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi will be based on the prospects of tourism in the state, and the Shapawng Yawng Manou Poi festival of the Singphos will be one of the various aspects of the tableau, the information & public relations (IPR) department – the nodal department for the R-Day tableau – said in a release.

“The tractor portion of the tableau will feature the Donyi Polo Airport entrance gate, set amidst lush green landscape adorned by orchids, while the trailer portion (back part) will have Shapawng Yawng Manou Poi and the 1962 war memorial of Tawang,” the release said.

The tableau has a total of 36 artists, out of which 10 will be on top of the tableau while the rest of them will be on ground. All the 36 artists will be wearing traditional attires of different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

“The idea behind this year’s tableau is the rising activity in tourism sector that the state is witnessing. Of late, many schemes have been introduced in building robust infrastructures like road, rail and air connectivity that has facilitated the boost in tourism sector. On the top of that list is Donyi Polo Airport in the capital city of Itanagar that has enhanced easy access for domestic as well as international tourists into the state,” the release stated.

It said that the upgraded advanced landing grounds with civil terminals have also improved the lives of the people living in the border state immensely.

“Even the remotest border areas have been connected by all-weather roads to facilitate movement of both civilian and defence personnel and tourists as well,” the department said.

“The introduction of e-office and connectivity of world wide web even in the remotest areas has helped tourists in acquiring required documents and information from the luxury of their homes, as well as for easy connectivity to their loved ones at home, while on tour in the state,” it said.

“With these developmental changes, the prospects of tourism in our state will increase in leaps and bounds, bringing revenue and generating employment,” the release added.