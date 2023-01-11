SAD camps organised

RENGGING, 10 Jan: The people of Rengging and adjoining villages benefitted from services provided by 26 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp held here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

MLA Kaling Moyong inaugurated the camp, in the presence of ZPMs Ogam Mengu and Tamut Tasung, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang and her deputy Rebecca Panyang Megu, besides ADC (HQ) Taddo Borang and SDO (Sadar) Oli Perme.

In Papum Pare district, 16 government departments provided services to the people during a SAD camp held at Kakoi.

The camp was organised by the district administration, and was supervised by Kakoi CO Nabam Tarang. (DIPROs)