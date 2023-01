Altogether 106 farmers participated in a district level workshop on ‘scientific coconut cultivation technologies’, organised in Deomali by the Tirap KVK, in collaboration with the Guwahati (Assam)-based Coconut Development Board (CDB) regional office (RO), on Tuesday. KVK Head Dr N Kumar, CDB RO horticulture assistant Mridul Talukdar, and plant protection scientist Pura Hano were the resource persons.