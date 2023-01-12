DGRO says food commission acted in haste

PASIGHAT, 11 Jan: Responding to a news item published in this daily on 10 January, ADC-cum-district grievance redressal officer (DGRO) of East Siang district, Tatdo Borang on Wednesday said that “The hasty act of Food Commission in raising the question about his non-appearance, would be viewed as premature and uncalled for.”

The Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) on Monday said that it will be pronouncing its order against Borang, as per the NFSA, 2013 within 10 days, following the officer’s failure to attend the APSFC hearing on Monday.

In his clarification to the APSFC chairman, Borang said, “A committee was constituted under the chairmanship of EAC (Judicial), Pasighat to look into the matter in which the board in its finding stated that the FCI was actually responsible for issue of sub-standard rice

and was directed accordingly to immediately stop delivery of sub-standard rice to any FPS within the district. In this regard, official report vide F&CS-9/2022/389, Dtd. 14.12.2022 was submitted to the concerned authority on time.”

Borang also mentioned that the state level vigilance committee headed by its chairman Anok Wangsa along with his delegates had conducted spot verification and had found that there were several bags of sub-standard rice kept inside the FCI godown.

“Moreover, the deputy commissioner of the district in his report to the secretary of Food and Civil Supplies, vide letter No. F&CS-22/NFSA/22, Dtd. 01.8.2022 had also informed that FCI was completely responsible for delivery of sub-standard rice in the district and was directed for corrective measures,” he said adding that “now this issue has been made amply clear that the FCI should be blamed for such discrepancies.”

He also stated that all relevant supporting documents have already been submitted to the APSFC in this regard.

The DGRO further said that due to sudden visit of the Governor and Seva Apke Dwar (SAD) camp at Rengging village, he had to supervise and ensure required arrangements for the said programmes, in the absence of the DC in the district. (DIPRO)