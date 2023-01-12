Kidnapped child rescued in Lower Subansiri

YACHULI, 11 Jan: A joint team of police from Lower Subansiri district and PHQ, Itanagar safely rescued a four-year-old girl from the clutches of a kidnapper within 17 hours of the crime from Yoglu village under Pistana circle in Lower Subansiri district.

The Lower Subansiri SP Sachin Kumar Singhal informed that immediately after the incident was reported, a team of police from Yachuli police station led by the OC swung into action.

The complainant, who is a resident of Yachuli area, informed the police that his daughter had been ‘taken away’ by his domestic help from the house in their absence.

Later, a team of police from Ziro also joined the search operation. The police cordoned off the whole area and launched a massive search operation.

They also alerted police in the neighboring districts to intensify vigilance in their respective check gates.

“A search and rescue dog squad from Itanagar was also engaged in the search operation,” the SP said.

Both the kidnapped child and the kidnapper, who is a 15-year-old boy, were found after about 17 hours of intensive search operation at 11 am on Wednesday.

The accused has been shifted to Child Care Unit at Ziro for safe custody after completing all formalities as per the Juvenile Justice Act.