Flooded under construction Gohpur Tinali to Zoo road causing hardship for commuters

ITANAGAR, 11 Jan: The under construction state highway between Gohpur Tinali to Zoo road is in a pathetic condition presently. Despite being mid winter now with consistently dry weather everywhere, the stretch from Gohpur Tinali to Zoo-Ganga Lake Tri-junction remains muddy making commuters’ journey difficult.

Water from multiple drains of roadside residential buildings multiplied by unmanned leakage of main water supply lines openly flow on the road side.

“There are many important government establishments using this road, such as Itanagar Smart City office, ULB office, Rajya Sainik Board office, CBI office, APIC office (reportedly being shifted here shortly), Poma Bamboo Processing Center, Poma water plant, film institute, JGG Law College, NIT besides, senior govt. officers’ residential flats, botanical park (Zoo), Sunday Market, Ganga Lake, etc. Locals can bear the pain as usual but they are ashamed when visitors and senior officers coming from outside

the state travel through the road,” rued a local denizen.

“It also affects the movement of local tourists including from Assam visiting the zoo and Ganga Lake,” he added.

Earlier, during a joint inspection of the PWD division last year, an official from Doimukh division assured that the road would be completed in March if the weather clears.

Gujarat-based construction agency Bhimji Pvt. Ltd. has undertaken the construction of the said highway under the supervision of Doimukh PWD division.