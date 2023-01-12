Chakma-Hajong play religious card to seek restoration of RPCs, AAPSU strongly reacts

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NEW DELHI, 11 Jan: The protest launched by Chakma and Hajong communities here at Jantar Mantar demanding restoration of their residential proof certificates (RPC), which were withdrawn by the Arunachal Pradesh government last year took a religious turn on Tuesday.

The Chakma and Hajong leaders invited Suresh Chavhanke, the chairman and editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News, a right-wing news channel.

Chavhanke is a known Hindu right-wing supporter and has been associated with RSS and ABVP. During the protest, one of the speakers claimed that Chakma and Hajong are facing persecution on religious grounds in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Chakmas are Buddhists and Hajongs are Hindus. The Hindu and Buddhist communities are facing threat in Arunachal Pradesh,” the speaker claimed.

Sudarshan News chief Suresh Chavhanke while addressing the protesters promised to support Chakma and Hajong till they get justice.

“All Hindus are with you all as we believe Buddhist communities are our own. I will raise awareness about this issue in the Hindu hunkar rallies which I am attending these days. In every rally I will demand justice for you all,” said Chavhanke. He also assured to get the support of prominent personalities for the Chakma and Hajong communities.

As he spoke the protestors raised slogans like Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ke Jai and Vande Mataram.

The state government had on 27.10.2022 issued an order directing the Changlang DC that “All residential proof certificates issued in Changlang district since inception be cancelled by issuing a speaking order.”

Based on the direction of the state government the DC issued an order on 14.11.2022, to the effect that “all residential proof certificates issued in Changlang district since inception by ADC, Bordumsa/Miao and EAC, Diyun stands cancelled respectively with immediate effect.”

The order recalled all the RPCs issued so far, and further asked all the DCs and ADCs, heads of departments and offices of the Arunachal government “not to honour or entertain residential proof certificates” of the Chakmas and Hajongs.

The state government decided to issue temporary settlement certificates (TSCs) in place of RPCs.

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has expressed strong reservations over the move of Chakma and Hajong to give religious colour to the issue. “This is an issue of indigenous communities versus the foreigners who have settled illegally in our land. No way is this related to religion. The Hindu right-wing activist who gave statement in their support should first know the ground realities and history of this issue before making such a statement,” said AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara.

Further, AAPSU alleged that Chakma and Hajongs are deliberately attempting to play the minority card by giving the issue a religious colour.

“However, I would remind the rest of India that Buddhists and Hindus irrespective of their ethnic identity have been living in harmony since time immemorial in the state. Even the Chief Minister, deputy chief minister and speaker of the state legislative assembly belong to the Buddhist community. But Chakma and Hajongs are trying to portray as if the Buddhist community is facing persecution and this is being done to mislead the people of mainland India,” added Dozi.

He urged the people of India to understand the ground realities and the situation before making a statement in support of Chakma and Hajong. “People should try to thoroughly study the whole issue before making provocative statements as it may create a ripple effect leading to rising tension in the state,” he said.

Former AAPSU general secretary and one of the most prominent anti-refugee voices of the state Tobom Dai said that bringing in religious colour to the decade-old struggle between indigenous people and Chakma Hajong refugees who were given temporary refuge in Arunachal is nauseating and toxic and has the potential for far-reaching ramifications.

“Building a narrative devoid of truth on lie and deceit will not withstand the test of time. Any individual or organizational leaders sitting in Delhi before jumping to a conclusion on the vexed issue should first understand the crux of the problem before being judgmental,” said Dai.

Further, he alleged that Chakma Hajong always painted the indigenous people of the state as villains in the eyes of the world whereas, in contrast, they have usurped indigenous people’s land, forest and other resources at the sheer power of their population that have marginalized the local indigenous communities.

“Demographic onslaught is a reality and it is high time the state government and central government once and for all solve the problem keeping in mind the interest of indigenous people of the state,” Dai added.