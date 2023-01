RONO HILLS, 12 Jan: Sixteen karatekas from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here will participate in the 3rd National University Games, to be held at Bilaspur, Chattisgarh, from 16 to 22 January.

The team will be led by Sensei Kakio Siga as male coach, Sumpi Chege as female coach, and Sensei Dongda Tapi as team manager.