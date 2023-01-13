‘Malini heritage walk’ organised

LIKABALI, 12 Jan: Education Minister Taba Tedir on Thursday flagged off a ‘Malini heritage walk’, which was organised as part of the Malini Mela here in Lower Siang district.

Local MLA Kardo Nyicyor and Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, along with DC Marto Rina and HoDs were present on the occasion.

In his address, Tedir emphasised on protection and preservation of the heritage sites of the state for promotion of tourism and development of the state.

“These heritage sites will not only promote tourism but also provide self-employment to thousands of people,” said Tedir.

He said that “celebrations like Malini Mela, with participation of all, including people from neighbouring states, will promote cross-border cultural exchange for peaceful coexistence, communal harmony and brotherhood for all-round development of the state and the region.”

The three-km-long walk was led by Kamki-based Donyi-Polo Government College Assistant Professor Duli Ete, who also delivered lectures on ‘interface of education and heritage and history and archaeology of Malinithan’.

Technical Assistant (Research) Buru Taki also delivered lectures on the importance of heritage tourism, Malinithan archaeological findings, etc.

The walk was coordinated by Dr Iken Lendo.