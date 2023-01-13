Sona attends 83rd AIPOC

JAIPUR, 12 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona attended the 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) here in Rajasthan on Thursday.

During the conference, speakers of legislative assemblies and councils from all over the country resolved to make democratic institutions more accountable, and to work with dedication for the maximum welfare of the people.

“In the conference, through the chairmanship of G20, resolutions were passed to bring ideal democratic values to all the countries, to increase the dignity and decency of the legislatures, to frame a code of conduct for the members,” a release from the speaker’s PR cell informed.

“Resolutions were also passed for uninterrupted functioning of legislatures, strengthening committee system, financial autonomy of state legislatures and bringing them on a digital platform, honouring excellent legislature, and creating awareness about constitutional provisions,” it said.

Sona spoke about ‘India’s role and leadership in G20 as the mother of democracy’.

He was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, Secretary Kago Habung and Additional Secretary Tadar Meena, the release added.