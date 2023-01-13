Over 1 lakh devotees to take part in Parshuram Kund Mela

[Karyir Riba]

TEZU, 12 Jan: More than 1.5 lakh devotees from all over India are expected to take part in the Parshuram Kund Mela, which commenced on Thursday at the Hindu pilgrimage site situated in Telu Shati/Tailung area in Lohit district.

Lohit DIPRO (i/c) Dr Asmi Mega informed: “Due to Covid-19, only about 10-15,000 pilgrims had attended last year, but this time around we are expecting the numbers to go up to 1.5 lakhs. Keeping this in mind, the Lohit district administration has provided online registration facilities this time. Along with ILP, information on pilgrim lodge, transportation bus services, route plan, parking, health issues, if any, etc, have also been taken care of by the DA.”

Dr Mega added that, “in respect of Hindu sentiments, the festival area and its surrounding areas have been prohibited from dealing in alcohol, non-vegetarian items, tobacco and other such items.”

“There is a trade fair also being organised here, wherein a number of stalls selling food items, puja samagri, have been set up by locals and non-locals alike. Many locals have put up food stalls and stalls selling local produce such as oranges and handicraft items”, she informed.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is expected to visit the mela site on Friday and take part in the festivities.

As part of the ‘plastic-free Parshuram Kund Mela’ goal of the district administration, Mein will distribute 25,000 paper bags to traders as an alternative to single-use plastic.

The DCM will also inaugurate a multimedia photo exhibition, which has been set up by the Itanagar-based regional office of the Central Bureau of Communication, at the festival ground.

The Parshuram Kund is a famous holy place of worship that is steeped in Hinduism and is much venerated by them. Reportedly, the pilgrims have to take 200 steps down a steep slope to offer their prayers and take a dip in the sacred kund, which is believed to wash away their sins.

“According to the Hindu calendar, 15 January is the most auspicious date, and hence, maximum number of pilgrim visits is expected on this day,” informed Dr Mega.

“In order to make the pilgrimage a comfortable experience, the Lohit DA has set up facilitation centres at four check gates – Digaru and Medu (Lohit district), Shantipur (Lower Dibang Valley), and Dirak (Namsai) – to assist the pilgrims in every possible way,” she informed.

A health unit has been set up at the site by the Indian Army, and locals have set up river rafting for visitors.