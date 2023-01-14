APFA officials meet CM

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: A team of officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) on Friday met Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is also the president of the APFA, at the civil secretariat here to discuss and finalise the event calendar of the association for 2023-24.

During the meeting, they discussed implementation of various FIFA and AIFF projects and policies on the card, giving special emphasis on development of football at the grassroots level and women’s football in the state.

APFA secretary Kipa Ajay, who is also the treasurer of the AIFF, presented Khandu an official T-shirt of the federation.

Other team members were APFA’s senior vice president Kipa Takum and its vice president John Neelam.