Namsai to get 2 futsal grounds: Mein

NAMSAI, 13 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that two futsal grounds will be constructed in Namsai district in order to increase the participation of youths in games and sports.

On Friday, Mein inaugurated a mini-indoor stadium and an additional classroom of the GHSS in Mahadevpur in Lekang circle of Namsai district.

Speaking at the event, the DCM encouraged the students to utilise the new facilities and excel in their studies. He advised the students to stay away from drugs and alcohol and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

He said that efforts are being made by the government to improve the quality of education in the state.

Mein also informed that Namsai will host one G20 meeting in March this year.

“Hosting of such an event can increase the tourist footfall in the area, which will further help in boosting the economic activities in the region,” he said.

Mein said that Parshuram Kund is going to be one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in the country and will be developed into a major tourist destination once the Rs 37-crore Parshuram Kund Development Project funded by the central government under the PRASAD scheme is completed.

“Once completed, the project will be a boost to religious tourism in the region and is expected to generate employment opportunities for the local population,” he said.

Mein said that the state government is making every effort to set up more industries in the region, including food processing units under the FPO. He said that several rural markets are being set up with the support of the NABARD to encourage women SHGs and uplift the rural economy.

The DCM also visited the Parshuram Kund Festival site to oversee the overall arrangement for the pilgrims, and inspected the waiting hall, the mela ground, the control room, and the kitchen. He also distributed paper bags provided by the VIPRA Foundation to the pilgrims in an effort to make the Parshuram Kund Festival plastic-free.

Mein urged visitors not to bring polythene bags to the mela.

Later, the DCM inspected the Mishmi Cultural Museum under construction in Wakro.

MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, and DC CR Khampa were also present during the inauguration programme. (DCM’s PR Cell)