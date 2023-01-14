Awareness prog on govt schemes

BAMENG, 13 Jan: The East Kameng district administration, in collaboration with the information & public relations department, organised an awareness programme under the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign here on Friday to sensitise the people to the state and central government flagship programmes, policies and new initiatives.

During the programme, which was attended by PRI members, gaon buras and buris, members of women SHGs, school students, government officials, and the public, officials of various departments highlighted the programmes under their departments.

Awareness on drug addiction and rehabilitation, domestic violence, early marriage system, one-stop centre, and various education polices and programmes was also created by the officials of the police, health, ICDS and education departments.

CO Mem Ejing also spoke. (DIPRO)